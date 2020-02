The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near the 3000 block of Pothour Wheeler Rd

Hubbard, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a two vehicle head on crash in Hubbard Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, there were two injuries that were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with First News for updates.