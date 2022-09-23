WEST TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Columbiana County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC Terrain turned onto State Route 172 and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The passenger of the Terrain, 81-year-old Mary Coss, of Massillon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Terrain, 83-year-old Leslie Coss, of Massillon, was flown to a Canton-area hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Lowell Horst, of Canfield, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

Highway Patrol says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.