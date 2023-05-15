UNITY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews responded to a head-on collision Monday morning in Unity Township

Firefighters and two medical helicopters responded to an accident between two SUVs on State Route 170 near Buffalo Hollow Road, between Petersburg Township and East Palestine, around 8 a.m.

No information regarding injuries has been confirmed by police or firefighters at this time.

The road is closed in the area.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.