Head on collision on Rt. 164 sends one driver to the hospital

One man fled from the accident on foot and police are still looking for him.

SALINEVILLE, OH (WKBN) – A car accident overnight leads to one man being transported to the hospital and the at-fault driver is still on the run.

On Thursday morning, August 20, just before 1 a.m. a driver swerved over the center line on Route 164 in Salineville leading to a head on collision with an oncoming driver. The accident happened near the Route 39 intersection.

According to Lisbon Police, they know the name of the at-fault driver because he is wanted for a non-violent domestic incident. That man fled from the accident on foot and police are still looking for him.

The extent of the other driver’s injuries are unknown.