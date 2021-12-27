WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is best known for its deeds well done — meals being served, gifts being handed out and coats and gloves being distributed. But Monday night, a memorial service was held for the man behind it all.

Family, friends and community members gathered to mourn the loss of Pastor Chris Gilger, otherwise known as PC.

Chris E. Gilger, of Warren, Ohio, Obituary

“I sat to begin to write about my dad the day he died. My thoughts were so jumbled that day. There were just so many memories,” said Adam Gilger, one of Pastor Gilger’s sons.

He passed away on Dec. 15 while driving home from West Virginia. He was loved by many.

“My dad was a hero to the city of Warren. He loved every person in the city unconditionally. Everybody you meet in Warren has a story to tell about my dad,” said Aaron Gilger, Pastor Gilger’s youngest son.

Aaron said they have some tough days of grieving ahead of them, however, he knows his father’s legacy will be lived out each day at the Mission.

“I’m going to try to take it one day at a time and I’m going to try to just be half the man that he was. If I could just be half that man that he was, I think we are going to be OK,” Aaron said.

Pastor Gilger’s passion for helping others impacted many generations and even crossed state lines. He drove all over the country to help people who were struggling, including Dominic Mararri, the director of public relations at the Warren Family Mission.

“Pastor Chris was like a father to me. He saved my life and there wasn’t a day that I didn’t talk to him,” Mararri said.

Mararri said he will be missed by everyone in the community but they will live out his mission every day.

“He would bend over backwards trying to help a person and that’s the legacy we want to continue at the Warren Family Mission,” Mararri said.

Pastor Gilger touched many lives in his 23 years of helping others.