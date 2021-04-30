‘He needs to remain in office,’ attorney says in support of Newton Falls mayor

Some council members want to remove the mayor from office

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls Mayor Kenneth Kline has retained legal counsel to help fight his removal from office.

Kline received a letter from Law Director Joseph Fritz and signed by Councilman At Large Tarry Alberini and Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier one week ago. It informed him two members of the city council started the process of removing him from office.

The letter charged Kline with “gross misconduct” following his removal of Fritz from a council meeting on April 19.

The issues stemmed from a dispute over a vote during that meeting to hold a recall election for Breymaier.

Since the letter was made public, hundreds of people in Newton Falls have signed a petition in support of keeping Mayor Kline in his current position.

“He needs to remain in office, and my view is that if an elected official is going to be removed from office, it should be done by the voters, not by politicians,” said Gil Blair, Kline’s attorney.

Blair said he’s hopeful Kline’s removal issue will resolve itself prior to a May 12 hearing and without further legal battles.