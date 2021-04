It's still not clear what the truck was carrying

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Hazmat truck caught fire along Interstate 76 west near Lake Milton overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. in Milton Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the fire.

We don’t yet know what the truck was carrying.

The road was closed for a while, but has since reopened.