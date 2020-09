According to officials on scene, the tanker is leaking fuel and oil

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County HAZMAT team responded to a tanker rollover accident on Route 11 Thursday morning.

It happened after 8:30 a.m. on the northbound ramp to Interstate 80 west.

Officials believe its tank was carrying glue, but that is not leaking.

