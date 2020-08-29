Hazmat team called to Sebring care facility after white powder found in letter

The woman who opened the letter suffered bleach burns

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Hazmat Team was called to a care facility in Sebring Friday to investigate a suspicious letter.

An inmate at the Stark County Jail mailed the letter to a worker there. That worker was off but another worker opened the letter and found white powder inside.

It turned out the substance was bleach.

The woman who opened the letter suffered bleach burns.

The inmate is now facing a charge of inducing panic.

