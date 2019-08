Crews were called about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of the Ward Beecher Planetarium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department and a hazmat crew was called to the campus of YSU.

Crews were called about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of the Ward Beecher Planetarium after a fire alarm went off.

As of 6:50 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene and a hazmat crew was called in.

YSU issued an alert saying:

“Ward Beecher is closed at this time while the Youngstown Fire Department investigates an alarm. There is NO entry into the building.”