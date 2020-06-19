Hazardous waste collection set for Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A hazardous waste collection is being set up at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20.
The event is sponsored by the Mahoning County Green Team and is for households only. No business collections will be taken.
Collection times are according to your last name and are as follows:
- A-F: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- G-N: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- O-Z: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Items that will be collected include the following only:
- Acids
- Adhesives/Tar
- Aerosol Cans
- Antifreeze
- Asbestos (double-bagged)
- Automotive Fluids
- Bleach
- Batteries (Car & Household)
- Caulks
- Fire Extinguishers
- Fluorescent Bulbs
- Fuels
- Greases
- Herbicides
- Household Cleaners
- Insecticides Lighter Fluid
- Mercury
- Oil Based Paint
- Pesticides
- Photo Chemicals
- Poisons
- Pool Chemicals
- Propane Cylinders
- Shellac
- Solvents
- Stains
- Thinners
- Used Motor Oil
- Varnish
- Wood Preservatives
No explosives and no pharmaceuticals will be accepted.
For more information call the Green Team at (330) 740-2060.