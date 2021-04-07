Hazardous waste collection day set for Canfield Fairgrounds

Only residents may drop off items; businesses are not permitted

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve been looking to clean out your garage and basement of hazardous waste, a drop-off day has been set in Mahoning County.

Those living in Mahoning County can drop off hazardous waste at a collection site at the Canfield Fairgrounds on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop-off times have been assigned by last names:

A-F: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

G-N: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

O-Z: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Only residents may drop off items; businesses are not permitted.

Acceptable items include acids, adhesives, aerosol cans, antifreeze, asbestos (double-bagged), automotive fluids, bleach, batteries (car and household), caulks. fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, fuels, greases, herbicides, household cleaners, insecticides, lighter fluid, mercury, oil-based paint. pesticides, photo chemicals, poisons, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, shellac, solvents, stains, thinners, used motor oil, varnish, wood preservative.

No explosives or pharmaceuticals will be accepted.

There will be a 5-gallon limit on all containers. Latex paint will not be accepted. Dispose of water-based paint by hardening with sand or cat litter and placing it with regular household waste.