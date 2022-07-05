WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a farmer reported that someone set his hay bales on fire.

The farmer said he saw someone set hay bales on fire at about 4 p.m. Friday along Curtis Middlefield Road. The fire was put out by the farmer and no firefighters were dispatched, according to a police report.

The farmer said that a red truck with black rims has pulled up on multiple occasions and lit bales on fire using “roman candles.” He said he was working in the field when it happened.

The hay bales are a total loss, the farmer said, because the animals will not eat them after they have smoke damage.