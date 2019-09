Those experiencing problems should send an email to engineering@wkbn.com, which includes the person's name, address and phone number

(WKBN) – Viewers in Mercer and Lawrence counties experiencing problems receiving WKBN and WYTV’s signal are asked to contact the engineering department, which is looking into any reported issues.

Those experiencing problems should send an email to engineering@wkbn.com, which includes the person’s name, address and phone number.

A photograph showing their television screen on WKBN, WYTV or Fox Youngstown showing the reception quality is also helpful, but not mandatory.