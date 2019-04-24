Have a strong sense of civic duty? Consider applying to be a census worker Video

(WKBN) - The 2020 U.S. Census is being done next year, but hiring is already underway.

The census count will be important to the area, especially because local workers are needed to help.

Those first workers will be walking around neighborhoods this summer to verify addresses from geo-imaging.

"The first wave is not door knocking, they're not going to be up speaking to anyone," said Rachel D'Onofrio, Partnership Specialist 2020 Census.

The positions will be 20 to 40 hours a week, but most importantly, workers will have the opportunity to stay on for the next wave starting around Census Day, April 1, 2020.

The census hopes you answer the questions online, over the phone or by using the form. But for people who don't, there will be a followup.

"If they don't respond, that's when they see what everybody knows as the 'census taker' that comes and knocks on their door. They can come up to six times," D'Onofrio said.

The census needs 3,380 workers locally: 1,500 in Mahoning County, 1,040 in Trumbull County and 740 in Columbiana County. The positions pay $16 an hour.

Surveys show that the most accurate count comes from hiring people locally.

"We want to hire local people who are familiar with the area, who know the area, who are comfortable in the location that they're hired for," D'Onofrio said.

Hours can be flexible but the work has to be done during daylight hours.

The only qualifications necessary are to be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number and access to a car. You also need to pass background checks.

It's a great opportunity for federal experience.

"So if you have a strong sense of civic duty, then this would be a great opportunity for you. It's something great to put on your resume. It's great for college kids," D'Onofrio said.

It's also a great job for veterans.

There are two ways to apply to be a census worker, by calling 1-855-JOB-2020 or by visiting 2020census.gov/jobs and clicking "apply now."