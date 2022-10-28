HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year for haunted houses and all things spooky. In Howland, they do things a little differently with a haunted car wash and proceeds will go to a good cause.

It was all treats and no tricks at the second annual Coates Haunted Car Wash in Howland, though there were a few scares.

Clowns, ghouls and creepy movie stars like Michael Myers lingered near the line of cars. The line wrapped around the car wash and out on the streets and both sides of the highway.

Each car made a donation of at least $10.

All of the proceeds will go to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, which donates money for pediatric brain tumors.

“We just thought it would be a great way to, you know, spread the Halloween cheer and get people out on a night that maybe they wouldn’t be doing anything else,” said COO James Coates.

Organizers said they wanted to host an event like this one for years and jumped at the chance when they partnered with the foundation. They even had a sign that read “Choose Joy” — the motto for the Edenfield Foundation.

Last year’s charity event raised more than $15,000. With this year’s turnout, they’re hoping to raise even more.