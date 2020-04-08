Has the stay at home order impacted Youngstown crime?

The department did an audit of calls comparing March 2020 with March 2019 and actually found they answered 87 more calls this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — How has Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay at home order impacted the amount of criminal activity in Youngstown?

Police chief Robin Lees says it is probably too soon to tell. However, the department did share some numbers comparing the past month to this time last year.

Although calls are up, it appears arrests are down when comparing municipal court records from March 2019 and March 2020.

This is especially the case between March 23, the day Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order, and April 8. During that time, six felonies and 21 misdemeanors were filed compared with 29 felonies and 89 misdemeanors for the same time period in 2019.

In March 2020, there were 24 felonies and 75 misdemeanors, as compared to 75 felonies and 177 misdemeanors the year before.

Lees said one thing that has stayed pretty much the same is the number of domestic violence calls the department answers, although those exact numbers are not readily available.

In terms of calls received and reports made, police received 5,076 calls in March 2020 and took 674 reports.

From March 1 through 15, police took 2,484 calls and took 351 reports. For the rest of the month, police took 2,592 calls and 320 reports.

For March 2019, officers received 4,989 calls and made 805 reports.

“We’re not very far off,” Lees said.

Lees said to get a more accurate picture, an audit will probably have to be done comparing April of this year with April of 2019.

Officers have been instructed to limit contact with people as much as possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep from being infected themselves.

However, police issued several citations over the weekend for people who either had or attended large gatherings in defiance of an order limiting groups to no more than 10 people, or for being out of their homes but not performing an essential activity.