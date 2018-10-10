Harvest could be trouble for Valley farmers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - This year's tough growing season is turning into a tricky harvest for area soy farmers.

The soy harvest is running behind and what's coming out of the fields isn't the quality Mahoning Valley farmers are used to.

Harvey Lutz has a farm in Trumbull County. He said there are many factors contributing to the problem.

“All over the place – depends on when it got planted, the rain, and all of the adverse conditions,” Lutz said.

Heavy and persistent rain meant corn farmers were worried about sprouting. That's when corn starts growing again before it gets harvested.

Soy farmers had a different worry – mold.

“If the rain kept on maybe some molds. Might get a mold in the pot,” Lutz said.

Sprouting and molds drive down the price farmers get for their crops, so it’s a huge worry. Jenifer Pemberton with Deerfield Ag Services said she is concerned about those things.

“So far, we haven’t seen any significant issues with that. We are really encouraging producers to get out there, get it harvested and get it in,” Pemberton said.

The rainy season means crop yields are also down for many farmers.

Between the softer pricing and the lower yields, it is going to be a pretty tough year for farmers.