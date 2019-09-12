Hartford Orchards to donate all sunflower sales to local suicide prevention walk

So far, they've been able to raise about $800 for the cause

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – An orchard in Trumbull County is donating profits from sunflower sales to a local suicide prevention walk.

For every sunflower sold at Hartford Orchards, proceeds will benefit the Out of the Darkness Youngstown Walk on Sept. 21.

It’s the first year the orchard grew the flowers. So far, they’ve been able to raise about $800 for the cause.

“The bright life that you see in sunflowers is an awesome way to make people aware that we need to be looking out for one another and the blessings that God has given us in life,” said Hartford Orchards manager Victor Roden.

Recent rain made the flowers droopy, but there’s still time to cut your own. It’s $3 for one or $20 for a bucket full, and for an extra $5 you can keep the bucket.