HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) — State Route 305 is back open after a commercial tanker overturned Monday.

The accident triggered a large response from emergency personnel, hazmat, the EPA, and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s Hazardous Materials and Motor Carrier Enforcement.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the accident.

“It drove partially off the right side of the road. The driver attempted to correct, steered left and went left of center in an attempt to regain his control to bring it back to the right lane — ended up rotating and the momentum rolled it over onto its side,” said Sgt. Brian Cannon.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. less than a mile West of the Pennsylvania State line.

No other vehicles were involved. The driver of the truck was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Emergency responders say the truck, which is typically used for hauling brine, was said to have contained mostly fresh water which leaked when the tanker overturned. Trumbull County Hazmat Chief Kevin Kuriatnyk says EPA tests found trace amounts of brine and minimal amounts of oil residue.

“It was flowing towards the creek. The quick actions of the Broomfield Fire Department and our guys supporting them when we got there they got it stopped before it got into the creek,” said Trumbull County Hazmat Chief Kevin Kuriatnyk.

Troopers say the driver is expected to be cited.