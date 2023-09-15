HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 59th annual Hartford Apple Festival has kicked off. This weekend, they have a full schedule of events.

“We have over 50 vendors set up selling craft goods, vendor goods,” said John Grexa, a festival trustee.

The Apple Festival has no shortage of apple treats.

“We’ve got apple cider, apple slushies, apple pie. The Methodist church makes wonderful apple pie. Apple crisp. You name it, we probably have it,” Grexa said.

One of the most popular food items is the apple slushie, made from apple cider.

“The slushies got to be a big hit. We make sure that we have plenty of cider slushies. We’ve got the hot cider, people seem to enjoy that,” said Pastor Gary Meikle with Hartford Community Church.

Vendors have plenty of non-apple goods. There are also inflatables and games for kids like Raylyn, who just turned five and won a stuffed animal at the dart throw game.

WKBN Reporter Desirae Gostlin: “Why did you pick the rabbit?”

Raylyn: “I like rabbits.”

The fun continues through the weekend.

“Tomorrow is our parade at 6 p.m. We have a band at 7 p.m. We have a lot of bands throughout the festival,” Grexa said.

Some festival highlights include:

Saturday

10 a.m. – Pet parade

Noon – Kids tractor pull

1-3 p.m. – High 5 The Clown and a magic show

Sunday

9 a.m. – 5K run/1 mile walk begins

10:30 a.m. – Church service

1 p.m. – Apple pie eating contest

1-4 p.m. – Car cruise-in

2 p.m. – Apple peeling contest

Parking and admission to the festival are free.