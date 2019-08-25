Harness horse racing tradition continues at Canfield Fair

The races are a popular part of the fair, even for people who do not bet on the results

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A decades-long tradition will be continuing at the Canfield Fair this year.

Harness horse races will be held Saturday and Labor Day at the fair. Many owners stable their horses and train them at the fairgrounds year round.

The races are a popular part of the fair, even for people who do not bet on the results.

“It’s for the owners. It’s for the groom, which is groomer, which is what I do. It’s for the trainer, it’s for the public because the public gets to enjoy it. It’s not just gambling. To watch them, it’s a lot of fun,” said groomer Cindy Colagiovanni from Salem.

The horse that Colagiovanni is grooming is named Peter Trottin-Tail. He will be racing on Labor Day.