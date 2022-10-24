YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Harlem Globetrotters will stop in Youngstown as part of a world tour.

The Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals for an interactive game day.

It will take place at the Covelli Centre at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Doors open 60 minutes prior to showtime.

The team has showcased its iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment with their creative moves.

Tickets are available for sale through Ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office. Tickets range in price from $28 to $98.