Harlem Globetrotters teach local students about bullying

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Globetrotters helped a local school teach kids about bullying.

Hoops Green walked into a class at Poland's Union Elementary and quickly got the children's attention.

The Globetrotters TEAM Up at school program works in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence.

They shared an important message with the students about teamwork, and how to stop bullying by remembering the word 'team.'

"It's talk, empathy, asking questions, and mobilize, and basically just encourage kids to speak up and talk to their peers, talk to the adult figures, the teachers there. If they have a problem going on at school, know that the teachers are there to address the situation," Green said.

Hoops Green is the 15th woman to play with the Harlem Globetrotters in its 93-year history. The team plays in Youngstown January 11.