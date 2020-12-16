Hardware store sees slight increase in traffic ahead of Wednesday’s snow

At the ACE Hardware store in Boardman, a few were stocking up on supplies like rock salt and shovels

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were a few people at grocery stores and hardware stores on Tuesday getting what they needed before the snow arrives on Wednesday.

At the ACE Hardware store in Boardman, a few were stocking up on supplies like rock salt and shovels.

The store manager said he has seen a little more business out ahead of this storm than the previous storm.

“People are being a little more prepared this time for this next storm coming up. Overall, they’ve both been pretty decent traffic, but with this one, I’m noticing people being a little more prepared,” said manager Bill Stiles.

Stiles said the biggest sellers before a snowstorm hits are usually snow blowers and rock salt. Shovels and hand warmers are also hot items.