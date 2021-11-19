Hard ‘No’ from local GOP lawmakers on Biden’s ‘Build Back Better Bill’, Rep. Ryan on board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Democrats pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday.

The House approved the “Build Back Better” legislation by a near party-line 220-213 vote, sending the measure to a Senate.

The bill contains heavy changes in federal policy such as taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services education and housing.

Some of the “No” votes on the measure came from some Valley lawmakers. Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) called the bill a “Socialist Tax and Spending Bill and “Build Back Broke.”

Just two weeks after passing a $1.2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill, Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues in the House approved trillions more in government spending that will fundamentally change America – and not for the better. This 2100-page, far-left socialist dream is filled with government subsidies for special interests, tax cuts for millionaires, mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, 80,000 new IRS agents who will spy on your bank account, and an assault on America’s fossil fuel energy sources – coal, oil, and natural gas. These are some of the many reasons why I voted NO on this dangerous legislation. “Americans – especially the low income and middle class – can’t afford Joe Biden’s big government policies. As this legislation is considered in the Senate, I urge Senators Manchin and Sinema, and other reasonable senators, to hold firm in their opposition to this destructive, socialist attack on the very fabric of hardworking Americans. President Biden might think of himself in the mold of FDR, but he is nothing more than a carbon copy of Jimmy Carter on steroids.” Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Marietta)

Rep. Mike Kelly, (R-Pennsylvania) said the bill is “bloated,” creates a “social welfare state” and is not fully paid for. He said the bill adds an extra $160 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

“From day one, Republicans were pushed away from the negotiating table. Democrats decided to go it alone and did not include our constituents’ voices into these talks,” Rep. Kelly said. “This bloated bill does not serve the American people. Instead, it wastes nearly $2 trillion at a time when our national debt is nearing $29 trillion. I cannot support such spending.” Rep Mike Kelly, (R-Pennsylvania)

Specifically, Kelly took issue with the following items in the bill:

$550 billion for the Green New Deal

$80 billion for the IRS to double the number of agents

$412 billion in taxes on small businesses

$12,500 tax subsidies for families making $500,000 to buy luxury electric vehicles

It’s no surprise that sentiment in the Build Back Better Bill falls along party lines. Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said the bill is fully paid for by making big corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share. He said the legislation, along with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will create jobs, cut taxes, and create investments that will help the U.S. compete with China, which will “meet the urgent needs of Ohio families.”

Ryan said the bill is “transformative” highlighting the following items: