CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A few months ago, First News told you about a dog and her fosterer in Campbell. The dog’s owner has now been punished, but is it enough?

In November, Mia was found stuffed in a plastic crate on her owner’s doorstep. Recently, her owner was charged with multiple fines and probation during which they may not own or possess any pets.

This comes as a sigh of relief for Mia’s foster parent, Renee Habart.

“It means that there’s no more phone calls I have to make. I don’t have to write any more letters. I don’t have to hunt down prosecutors, judges and attorneys to remind them the suffering that Mia endured,” said Habart.

Since being rescued, Mia has come a long way. She’s put on healthy weight and is socializing with people more.

However, Habart said Mia’s abuse still has an effect on how she acts.

“I don’t think the abuse ever leaves them. They might forget about it for a little while, but you can look in her eyes and see it. It never goes away,” said Habart.

Habart appreciates how the city of Campbell is handling animal cruelty cases.

“Police here are fantastic. They will investigate. They’ll go out immediately. There’s no hesitation on the police department’s part,” said Habart.

Now that Mia’s case has been handled, Habart would like to see Ohio change its laws for stricter punishments against animal cruelty.

She also said it will take community support to stop animal cruelty.

“One resident can’t drive around and patrol all of Campbell to try to find these dogs that need help. People know what their neighbors are doing, and all they need to do is pick up the phone and the Campbell Police Department will come and help the animals,” said Habart.

Habart will now foster Mia permanently.