YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Have you completed your holiday shopping yet, or even started? Don’t worry if you haven’t — there are numerous opportunities to buy locally produced goods around the Valley on Sunday.

The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is hosting its second annual Christmas in Killarney Craft Show from 10 a.m to 2 p.m at Bean’s Petri Club in Youngstown. The event will include free photos with Santa, a basket raffle, a 50/50, kids’ area and live music. You can donate unexpired, nonperishable food items or new, unwrapped toys in exchange for raffle tickets.

In Austintown, you can get into the holiday spirit by stopping at the Austintown Holiday Market, running from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Austintown Township Park inside and outside of the Stacey Pavilion. The event will feature over 50 artisan and holiday craft vendors. There will also be a basket raffle where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Youngstown Piggyback Foundation.

For all the animal lovers, The Little Black Cat Collective is holding its second annual autumn bake sale and gift card raffle from 1-4 p.m. at Big Ben’s Clock Shop, located at 3841 Mahoning Ave. Bring a dog or cat food item to get extra raffle tickets.

Hanna Erdmann and Kyle Wills contributed to this report.