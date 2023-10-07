YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our list of things happening in and around the Valley on Oct. 7-8.

For fall-specific events, check out our Fall and Halloween Events List here.

Events on Saturday, Oct. 7

9 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast: TNR’s pancake breakfast includes all-you-can-eat breakfast including pancakes, sausages, egg, milk, juice and coffee. Held at Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hall Road from 9 a.m. until noon.

Grower’s & Maker’s Market: Located at Cascade Galleria 100 South Jefferson Street. Event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Youngstown Flea: The recurring flea, held at 365 E Boardman Street across from Penguin City. Event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10 a.m.

Public Train Rides: J&L Narrow Gauge Railroad at 2261 Hubbard Road holding public train rides. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., arrive by 1:30 p.m. to catch the last train.

Eastern Regional Tridex Trick Dog Expo: Tricks meant to inspire and entertain audiences. Held at Collingwood Center at 633 Porter Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Book Sale: Benefitting Greenford Community Library. Held at Angels for Animals Banquet Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youngstown Cycle and Speed Hogs and Hot Rods Show: Held at Youngstown Cycle and Speed at 124 S. Market Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

11 a.m.

Lucas Strong Weekend: Help raise money for Luca, born with HLHS, a very severe heart malformation. There will be vendors, face painting, a bake sale and more. For more information, click here. Event begins at 11 a.m. at Cascade Galleria

1 p.m.

Tats for Cats: Flash tattoo event located at Bloodline Ink’d at 4746 Mahoning Avenue. For more details, click here. Event runs from 1-8 p.m.

A Tribute to Chicago: Brass Metropolis Presents a Tribute to Chicago at Ford Family Recital Hall, DeYor Performing Arts Center. For more details, click here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fundraiser honoring Officer Justin Leo: Held at Black Horse Tavern and Grille at 100 W Liberty Street, doors open at 1 p.m. Dinner ticket sales will be donated to the Justin Leo Scholarship fund.

3 p.m.

Patricia White Breast Cancer Fundraiser: Help a woman who has given back to her community. Fundraiser held at Windham Community Center, 9647 E. Center Street from 3-8 p.m. Includes a pasta dinner, basket raffle and 50/50.

6 p.m.

S’mores under the Stars: Enjoy smores and stories by the campfire, hosted by Trumbull County MetroParks at 3983 N River Road NE. Event runs 6-8 p.m.

Events on Sunday, Oct. 8

10 a.m.

Book Sale: Benefitting Greenford Community Library. Held at Angels for Animals Banquet Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m.

Pet Blessing: Event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church 7640 Glenwood Avenue.

Noon

OCCHA Latino Food Fest: Enjoy various meals, music and dance lessons. For more information, click here. Event runs from 12-4 p.m. at 3660 Shirley Road.

1 p.m.

YMCA Art Show: Davis Family YMCA will be hosting its annual But I Know What I Like art show at McClurg Road. Taking place from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tats for Cats: Flash tattoo event located at Bloodline Ink’d at 4746 Mahoning Avenue. For more details, click here. Event runs from 1-8 p.m.