Hanukkah season begins amid challenges of COVID-19

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is the first day of Hanukkah, and synagogues across the Valley are making adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanukkah normally brings families together, which is more difficult with social distancing guidelines in place.

Rabbi Joseph Schonberger, with Temple El Emeth in Liberty Township, says his temple is worshipping virtually this year through all eight days of the holiday.

Schonberger says this is the best way for members of his temple to worship safely and celebrate the holiday.

“Relatives and friends who aren’t able to see each other for a whole year now, and so we have to compensate for that in however we can make contact,” said Rabbi Joseph Schonberger, Temple El Emeth.

Rabbi Schonberger says that he believes his temple will still get the same Hanukkah experience despite worshipping virtually.

Hanukkah begins Thursday at sunset and runs through nightfall next Friday.

