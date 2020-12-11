Hanukkah celebrations adjusted at Jewish Community Center

The Jewish Community Center has canceled most of its events for Hanukkah

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is the first night of Hanukah, but lighting the Menorah will be different this year because of COVID-19.

The Jewish Community Center has canceled most of its events for Hanukkah this year. Typically, there would have been a large celebration Thursday at the center, but because of COVID, there a very small, private ceremony for staff.

“Hanukkah is a holiday when people get together to light candles and to spread the light and love,” said Gon Erez, Jewish Community Center program director. “Today, everyone is lighting separately. Family, people don’t get together – not here – not in Israel. The best case we light through Zoom.”

One event has not been canceled. At 10:30 a.m. Friday, The Jewish Community Center will host and event for children to learn about Hanukkah.

