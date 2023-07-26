HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sunshine Bus from the Brightside Project pulled up at United Local Schools Wednesday. It’s their mobile unit that travels around Columbiana County to give children access to basic necessities.

Kids aged 3 to 18 practiced making healthy choices, learned decision-making skills and more.

The mobile unit was recently launched in April.

“When we launched the Brightside Project in 2016, the goal was always a mobile unit to meet the kids where they are, in their own neighborhoods, homes and schools,” said Lisa Vittorio, with the Brightside Project.

The Sunshine Bus will make a stop at Covington Nursing Home in East Palestine Thursday.