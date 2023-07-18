LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The man convicted in the murder of a woman in Columbiana County was sentenced Tuesday.

Justin Givens was sentenced to 21 years to life in the shooting death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in Hanover Township in March 2022.

According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, Givens pleaded guilty to murder with a firearm specification, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children.

The aggravated murder charge was dropped.

Several family members of the victim were also in the court Tuesday, and they had a chance to speak.

“Justin may have stolen my mother from this world, but she will forever walk by my side and be there encouraging me through life. She will forever be in our hearts and thoughts, and that is something he can never take away from me and my family,” said Alyssa McGuire, the daughter of the victim.

“Your honor, neither you nor I, or anyone else, should ever have to witness anything like this. Yet Justin’s own two kids had to witness this,” said Clem Ewing, the victim’s brother.

Givens has two other outstanding criminal cases in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court in connection to having weapons in prison. He has been jailed since his arrest. Those cases go to trial later this fall.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.