HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A big cleanup project continues in Columbiana County. A transformer fell from a telephone pole and broke open in Hanoverton on March 25.

It’s the chemicals that leaked that have gotten the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the people living on the street.

Jim Sturgeon, who lives nearby on Campbell Road, is still watching the cleanup take place, mostly across the street.

“But they only take care of their place. They got an attorney, and now they’re really working to clean up that mess over there, but on my side of the road, they dug out the ditch. They tell me the ditch is fine, but when I asked them about it, they said there was no spill on my side of the road,” he said.

Sturgeon said the cleanup included digging out dirt in front of his home, but the hole wasn’t filled back in. Transformers contain some dangerous chemicals. A team of environmental contractors has been digging and getting rid of those chemicals.

Sturgeon feels more people in the neighborhood need to know about the issue.

“No one’s telling them nothing. I went door to door the other day, just curiosity. I know I shouldn’t, but as my nosiness, I went next door, I asked him straight, I said, ‘Hey, did anyone talk to you?’ They said no,” he said.

Sturgeon said the transformer was broken and leaking in the road two days before any response. He’s concerned about where those dangerous chemicals are going and how far they’ve gotten. He’s got children and goats, and he just wants assurance that everything will be cleaned up.

“Well, I’m not after no money. All I’m asking is, you dug up my ditch, prove to me my ditch is safe. Clean it up,” he said.

The EPA responded to WKBN’s request for information and said current samples show no PCBs.

The environmental contractor anticipates a few more days of work at the site to remove all potentially impacted soil. The area will be backfilled with clean soil and reseeded.