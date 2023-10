HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – As of 9:45 p.m., about 150 customers are without gas in Hanoverton, just east of State Route 30.

Columbia Gas says a third-party contractor damaged a line just before 7 p.m. Monday.

We’re told gas crews will go to each affected home to turn off the gas so they can repair the line, then turn the gas back on.

Customers are being asked to keep their porch lights on so crews know which houses are affected.

Relights could start after midnight if repairs go smoothly.