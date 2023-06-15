HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Years after people across the Valley started talking about energy exploration, a small cluster of wells near Hanoverton are now pumping out oil and quite a bit of it.

According to figures released late last week by the Department of Natural Resources, EAP Ohio, which is part of Encino Energy, produced more than 233,000 barrels of oil during the first three months of this year in Columbiana County. Nearly all of that came from the company’s Mountz Well Pad in Hanover Township. That’s almost 4,500% more than the previous quarter.

Statewide, Encino, which is first in the state for oil production and second in the state for natural gas, pumped out 3.5 million barrels of oil during the first quarter. That is on top of 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas that’s produced every day.

“We do have some cautiously optimist reasons to be excited about oil production in Columbiana County but more importantly, throughout the state,” said Jackie Stewart, a spokesperson for Encino Energy. “We are producing a ton of natural gas in the Utica Shale, but I think what we are seeing today is the story’s also oil.”

Stewart says technology has improved in the industry, so what used to take more than a dozen wells to produce now takes only a handful and helps create an economic ripple effect.

“The majority of the oil that we’re producing in Ohio stays in Ohio. It’s refined in Ohio,” Stewart said.

Stewart says there could be even more growth in the months to come as five new wells are set to begin producing in western Columbiana County late this summer.