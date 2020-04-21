Handel’s reopens 6 stores in Valley with call-ahead service

Handle’s Ice Cream is reopening some locations in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Handle’s Ice Cream is reopening some locations in the Valley.

Chief Operating Officer Jim Brown said six locations in the Valley are opening Tuesday. The stores will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. but with some changes to how you order.

Only pints, dishes, and ice cream sandwiches will be sold.

They are also only offering 24 of their 48 flavors.

Customers are asked to call ahead with their orders. Online orders can be placed a the Creekside and Poland locations. Orders placed after 6 p.m. may need to be picked up the next day, Brown said.

Seniors can call early and have their ice cream ready by noon.

When you pick up your order, they ask that you only send one family member to the window.

“We have several layers of safety and precautions that we’ve taken to protect our staff as well as our costomers. We are excited to be open today. We ask that you just be patient,” Brown said.

The stores reopening include: Austintown, both Boardman locations, Liberty, Niles and Poland.

Other locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania will open later this week, Brown said.

The stores were closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.