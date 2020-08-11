Handel’s puts summer tradition on hold to keep staff safe

Handel's hope to have a new flavor before the end of the summer

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has halted another summer tradition for the Valley.

Handel’s Ice Cream says they won’t be able to serve their fresh peach ice cream this year, citing how labor-intensive the flavor is to make.

Adding on, they do not want to risk their workers’ safety due to social distancing guidelines.

Handel’s released the following statement about the decision:

“It is with much disappointment and regret that we will not be able to make what has traditionally become summer’s sensation. Due to our commitment of being compliant with all federal, state and local recommendations regarding COVID-19, we will not be making fresh peach ice cream this year.

This decision was not an easy one to make. We have been making the best ice cream on the planet for 75 years and we have no plans on changing our standards now.

Due to how labor intensive this flavor is to make, we are not willing to jeopardize the safety of our staff due to safe distancing guidelines.

We hope that you will be able to find a new favorite flavor before the end of summer.”