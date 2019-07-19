Handel’s in Youngstown temporarily closed due to security concerns

The store was robbed early Saturday morning, which may have prompted the closing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The original Handel’s ice cream shop in Youngstown is temporarily closed due to security concerns.

When our news team arrived at the Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard location around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, on a warm July evening, the store was closed.

There was a sign warning of video surveillance and another that read, “For the safety of our customers and employees, this location will be temporarily closed while we evaluate protective security measures.”

We spoke with someone from Handel’s, and the company may have something to say about the temporary closing on Friday.

The store was robbed early Saturday morning, which may have prompted the closing.

Management with Handel’s met with Youngstown’s 6th Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis and block watch representatives on Thursday, but we do not know what was specifically discussed.

Handel’s has been at this Youngstown location since 1945.