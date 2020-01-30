Handel’s Ice Cream quickly spreading across US, with 16 more stores in the works

The Youngstown-built ice cream shop's owners said it's all thanks to customers in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are few things more Youngstown than Handel’s Ice Cream but the sweet taste is quickly spreading across the country.

Handel’s owners decided they needed help franchising so they’ve partnered with a private equity company in California. ClearLight Partners, of Newport Beach, has made an investment in Handel’s Ice Cream.

Handel’s Chief Operating Officer Jim Brown said they needed the partner because the ice cream company is expanding fast. It became too much and they needed help.

Brown said Handel’s has 50 stores in 10 states and 16 more stores will be added this year.

He said Handel’s, as it was, did not have the infrastructure in place to continue expanding.

Brown would not speculate how many Handel’s there could eventually be but he said the numbers could be big — and he stressed big.

Leonard Fisher, who bought the business from Alice Handel, will continue as president and CEO.

Brown said Handel’s will continue to be headquartered in Canfield.

“Since this partnership has been finalized, we’re not changing anything. Our entire staff is still intact. There’s no changes in terms of how we’re making ice cream. It’s everything the same but in terms of being able to spread the gospel, so to speak, we needed some help.”

Brown would not talk about the financial deal made with ClearLight Partners. He wouldn’t say if ClearLight had a majority interest in the company but he did say various companies have approached Handel’s over the past two years, expressing interest in buying the company or a part of the company.