Handel’s Ice Cream apologizes for social media posts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Handel’s Ice Cream is apologizing for some offensive social media posts.

In a Facebook message posted late Monday, the company said some social media posts have to come to their attention that do not represent the “brand, our employees, vendors, or franchise partners, and we are troubled by the offensive tone that these messages conveyed.”

The post went on to say that Handel’s is proud of the relationships it has built in the communities they serve and are “disappointed that we need to address this situation, but we will not ignore or condone it.”

There was no further information about what posts the company was referring to, however, an alleged 2015 post from a franchisee in Huntsville, Alabama has surfaced and gone viral. The post is part of a change.org petition.

WKBN reached out to Handel’s corporate office for a comment but hasn’t yet heard back.