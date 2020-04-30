Breaking News
Handel’s delivers hundreds of ice cream scoops to Mercy Health workers

Local News

Handel's wanted to thank health care heroes for all of the hard work they've been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Handel's employees delivered ice cream to Mercy Health in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Handel’s workers delivered 600 scoops of ice cream to health care workers at Mercy Health in Boardman on Thursday.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Handel’s wanted to thank health care heroes for all of the hard work they’ve been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also said in the post that there would be more to come.

Handel’s stores closed last month due to the coronavirus. They reopened several locations two weeks ago, but some changes were made to how you order.

