LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is working with state and federal wildlife and health services to drop rabies bait in the county.

Beginning Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 25, baits will be distributed in Columbiana County. Target areas include Lisbon and Jordanville.

The baits will be dropped by hand and air. Hand baiting will happen July 31-August 25. Helicopter baiting will happen August 8-12, and airplanes will drop bait August 18-22.

If you find the bait on the ground, leave it alone unless the location is where children or pets play. Remove the bait safely by wearing gloves or using a plastic bag or paper towel to pick it up. The bait can then be tossed into the woods or other wildlife areas away from pets and kids.

If the bait is broken up, just throw it away in the garbage. Make sure to wash your hands after handling the bait.

If your pet ends up eating the bait, it’s not an emergency. Baits are not harmful if eaten but could cause an upset stomach if your pet ate a lot of them. If your pet eats a bait, avoid their saliva for 24 hours to prevent contamination. The United State Department of Agriculture says that a pet eating rabies bait will not cause long-term health risks.

Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the central nervous system in mammals. It is almost always

transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. Wildlife accounts for more than 90% percent of all reported rabies cases each year in the United States.

Effective vaccines exist to protect people, pets, and wildlife from rabies, which is fatal if left untreated in almost all cases.

Columbiana County hosts a rabies vaccine clinic for pets every year in the fall.

For more information on ORV or hand baiting, contact the Rabies Information Line at 614-752-7387. For more information on the National Rabies Management Program, call 1-866-4USDA-WS. To contact the Columbiana County Health District for more information about rabies or surveillance testing drop-offs, call 330-424–0272.