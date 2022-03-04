SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A high school in Mercer County got a special visit Friday.

Marcus John is currently on a national tour with the popular show “Hamilton.” He’s one of the “swing” performers.

Friday morning, he was at Sharon High School talking and showing off his moves for the music students.

According to the school, it was perfect timing.

The students are currently practicing for their spring musical.

After years of COVID canceling live performances, this was an opportunity to reignite passion and excitement.

“I think it’s important. I hope these kids sort of understand the magnitude of the cultural impact that ‘Hamilton’ is having,” said Jeffrey Feola, former company manager on Broadway.

Feola said he was glad his “Hamilton” contact was just one phone call away. He believes bringing the preformer in can be inspiring for the students.