Halloween safety tips for parents, kids and drivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 41 million people are expected to take part in Trick or Treating this year in the U.S.

It’s a fun evening for most, but statistics show that it’s also a dangerous night for many kids.

The numbers are alarming with 23 percent of fatalities on Halloween happening to children between the ages of five and eight years old, and 70 percent of accidents happen away from sidewalks.

Children are twice as likely to get injured or killed by a vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Some of the most common injuries coming into St. Elizabeth Hospital on Halloween are rolled ankles, sprains and cuts.

“We want an adult with kids at all times just so they can oversee and make sure things are safe and looking out for those potential hazards. We all know on Halloween the end game is to get as much candy in the least amount of time possible,” said Amanda Lencyk, trauma prevention and injury coordinator for St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Kids should always travel in groups, have a flashlight and stay on sidewalks. Staying off the street is the safest thing to do.

Drivers should be on extra alert Halloween night and slow down going through neighborhoods.

“Make sure your lights are on and make sure you are slowing down, especially if you are heading into residential areas but also in business parking lots, too because trick or treaters can come from everywhere,” Lencyk said. “Make sure you are backing up slowly and continually look for people.”

Another safety tip is to make sure costumes are the right size to prevent falls and choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit a child’s vision.