(WKBN) – High winds have left thousands without power in Mahoning County on Halloween night.

At 9 p.m., Ohio Edison reported 1,071 customers were affected in Campbell, 563 customers were affected in Lowellville, 327 customers were affected in Poland and 260 customers were affected in Struthers.

Ohio Edison did not say when power is expected to be restored for these residents.

You can find updated power outage information on the company’s website.