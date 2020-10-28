Halloween house haunts Craig Beach

A lot of the monsters and decorations are made from scratch

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s no skipping over the spooky season at a house in Craig Beach.

A wife and husband have been working on the project for months.

Viewers told us about the house on Idylwild Ave., so we went out there to check it out.

The husband says his wife is a big fan of Halloween and came up with the idea to go all out.

