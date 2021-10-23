Halloween event geared toward those with special needs benefits local organizations

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Halloween festivities have started this weekend.

The 4th annual All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat was hosted at the Canfield Fairgrounds earlier Saturday.

The event was put on by Miss Dana’s Diamonds and Elisa’s Entourage.

Kids with special needs dressed up as superheroes, princesses, famous celebrities and more.

More than 30 cars and trucks passed out candy and other treats.

The trunk or treat benefited The Walnut Grove and The Autism Society of Mahoning County.

“This is really special to me because it’s all about our special needs kids in the area, and it’s about spreading awareness for those special needs families and kids with food allergies as well,” said event organizer Dana Winters.

Winters is also planning an All-Inclusive Easter Egg Hunt for the spring.