WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hall of Fame inductee and 70s rock star Todd Rundgren will play Robins Theatre in Warren this summer.

The “Todd Rundgren Unpredictable Tour” will take the stage Wednesday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets begin Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. This presale is accessible to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” only. Information regarding “Friends of the Robins Theatre” memberships can be found at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $60.

Rundgren is known as a musical and video pioneer, playing multiple instruments and collaborating with some of the biggest names in rock and roll including Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Grand Funk Railroad, Hall and Oats and Meatloaf, among many others.

His 1972 recording Something/Anything? on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer, catapulted Rundgren into superstardom.