AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond’s been set at $500,000 for an Austintown man who prosecutors say left his baby boy in critical condition.

Nicholas Tigges appeared in Austintown Court Monday. He’s facing felonious assault and felony child endangering charges.

Police say they were called to Akron Children’s Hospital last week after Tigges’ four-week-old son came in with several head injuries.

Judge Scott Hunter ordered Tigges to stay away from the victim and the baby’s twin sister should he be able to post bond.